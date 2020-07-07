STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Piped gas in fits and starts

Migrant labourers leaving for their home states and residents not letting workers inside their houses for fear of Covid-19 have hit the work

Published: 07th July 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of pipe laying work

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 outbreak has adversely affected the ambitious city piped gas project being carried out by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL).The work, which picked up pace after overcoming many hurdles in January, hit another roadblock post the pandemic outbreak and subsequent lockdown.According to the IOAGPL spokesperson, though the company has got the nod to go ahead with the work, the lack of adequate labourers has derailed the work. “By January, we had restarted the digging work in Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities, but the lockdown has come as a blow.

With a huge chunk of migrant worker population returning to their home states, we are facing an acute shortage of hands. This is aggravated by the fact that many residents, who have already registered for the facility, are reluctant to let workers inside their homes to lay pipelines and fix regulators,” said the official.
To address the situation, the IOAGPL officials have embarked on an awareness programme. As part of the campaign, pamphlets are being distributed to houses in 18 wards under the corporation limits.

“This is the first step in this regard. So far, over 45,000 people have registered to avail the piped gas facility. The focus, at the moment, is to provide gas supply to all registered homes before taking in more applications,” said the official.Though many labourers and contractors have expressed interest in coming back and rejoining work, the lack of transportation facilities is a hurdle.Meanwhile, District Collector S Suhas has given the nod to IOAGPL to dig roads to lay pipeline on the stretch from Manjummal Junction to Kalamassery Industrial Area.While the corporation is yet to permit digging on roads, the work had gained pace at five municipalities in the district before lockdown stalled it.

No monsoon ban
According to the IOAGPL spokesperson, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who is in charge of special projects, has assigned an official to oversee the piped gas project. “So far, there is no ban on taking up work during the monsoon. The weather too has been favourable. However, we will have to hold up the work for some time if rain intensifies,” he added. Till June 2019, IOAGPL has carried out the work to set up regulators and meters at 13,000- 14,000 homes which expressed interest in the project in the six municipalities.

yes to piped gas 
The Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd officials have embarked on an awareness programme. As part of the campaign, pamphlets are being distributed to houses in 18 wards under the corporation limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp