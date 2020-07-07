Piped gas in fits and starts

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 outbreak has adversely affected the ambitious city piped gas project being carried out by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL).The work, which picked up pace after overcoming many hurdles in January, hit another roadblock post the pandemic outbreak and subsequent lockdown.According to the IOAGPL spokesperson, though the company has got the nod to go ahead with the work, the lack of adequate labourers has derailed the work. “By January, we had restarted the digging work in Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities, but the lockdown has come as a blow.

With a huge chunk of migrant worker population returning to their home states, we are facing an acute shortage of hands. This is aggravated by the fact that many residents, who have already registered for the facility, are reluctant to let workers inside their homes to lay pipelines and fix regulators,” said the official.

To address the situation, the IOAGPL officials have embarked on an awareness programme. As part of the campaign, pamphlets are being distributed to houses in 18 wards under the corporation limits.

“This is the first step in this regard. So far, over 45,000 people have registered to avail the piped gas facility. The focus, at the moment, is to provide gas supply to all registered homes before taking in more applications,” said the official.Though many labourers and contractors have expressed interest in coming back and rejoining work, the lack of transportation facilities is a hurdle.Meanwhile, District Collector S Suhas has given the nod to IOAGPL to dig roads to lay pipeline on the stretch from Manjummal Junction to Kalamassery Industrial Area.While the corporation is yet to permit digging on roads, the work had gained pace at five municipalities in the district before lockdown stalled it.

No monsoon ban

According to the IOAGPL spokesperson, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who is in charge of special projects, has assigned an official to oversee the piped gas project. “So far, there is no ban on taking up work during the monsoon. The weather too has been favourable. However, we will have to hold up the work for some time if rain intensifies,” he added. Till June 2019, IOAGPL has carried out the work to set up regulators and meters at 13,000- 14,000 homes which expressed interest in the project in the six municipalities.

yes to piped gas

