Sijo Kuruvilla selected member of science and tech policy panel

KOCHI: The first CEO of Startup Village and founder of Re-think Foundation, Sijo Kuruvilla George, has been selected as the member of central government’s expert committee on the science and technology policy. He is the only person from Kerala to be the part of the eight-member panel.The Department of Science and technology and the principal scientific advisor of the Government of India jointly formulate the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020. The expert committee team is tasked with updating the 2013 policy with thrust on scientific innovations. The Centre is also considering innovative policy changes in the area of technological entrepreneurship by including space, health and atomic physics sectors.

The expert committee on Science and Technology Policy is led by Harkesh Mittal, who also heads the Department of Science and Technology. Startup India director Shruti Singh is a member of the committee. Sijo Kuruvilla has been selected following his stint as the founder CEO of famed Kerala’s Start-Up Village.

“I can raise the attention of authorities on the problems faced by the startups in the country and the support they needed for the growth of the sector. And the experience attained working with the start-up industry in Kerala will significantly help in policy drafting,” Sijo said.

Sijo had led Startup Village, the first telecom incubator in the country, for five years. Sijo also holds international recognitions, including the US State Department’s International Visitors Leadership Program, and is currently on the advisory board of some of the country’s top start-up companies. Sijo has sought recommendations while drafting the policy on entrepreneurship in the technology sector. The suggestions can be directly mailed to Sijo on office@sijokuruvilla.in