VG Learning Destination launches US CPA course

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VG Learning Destination, in collaboration with Grant Thornton India LLP and Becker Professional Education has launched US Certified Public Accounting (US CPA) course in the state. The qualification is one of the valued accounting qualifications in the US. US CPA is an eight to 12-month course with only four papers introducing the applicants to US GAAP and IFRS (FAR), US GAAS (AUD), US Taxation (REG) and business concepts.

The exams are objective type with 50 per cent credits in the form of multiple-choice questions and the remaining 50 per cent in the form of task-based simulations (TBS) or case studies. The duration of each CPA exam section is four hours.

“A certification in US CPA programme opens a wide array of opportunities in assurance services, forensic accounting, international accounting, internal and external auditing, tax and financial planning and consulting services,” said founder of VG Learning Vinod Gupta.