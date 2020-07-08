Low-cost germicidal chamber developed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology, of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi has developed a low-cost germicidal chamber which can help arrest secondary mode of transmission through contaminated surfaces used by Covid-19 infected persons. The chamber has been customised for sanitising personal baggage, office files, personal protective items and electronic items.The germicidal chamber can adjust the exposure time from 10 seconds to 40 minutes with auto cut-off system and has an in-built safety mechanism.

The design has incorporated in-built safety features to avoid direct exposure of UV-C rays during the sanitisation.The chamber was subjected to multiple sanitisation tests to prove its effectiveness and has successfully sterilised colony of E-coli bacteria, strain of bacterial swabs. It has also disinfected urine samples.The multipurpose chamber has been built at one-tenth the cost of units that are available in the market and can serve as an effective tool against contamination from secondary mode of transmission.

The approximate cost of the unit is `25,000.