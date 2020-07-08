STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PB Sunil Kumar bags MV Pylee Award

The award committee made the selection from three candidates who were shortlisted out of 17 by 23 academicians and eminent personalities. 

P B Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P B Sunil Kumar, director, Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad,  has been selected for Prof M V Pylee Award for the distinguished academician of India in 2019 by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). The biennial award which carries a cash prize of `1 lakh and a citation is 10th in the series which commenced in 1996. The award was instituted in honour of M V Pylee, a management expert and former vice-chancellor of the university. 

The award committee made the selection from three candidates who were shortlisted out of 17 by 23 academicians and eminent personalities. After completing degree and post-graduation from Calicut University, Sunil Kumar took his PhD from Raman Research Institute (Bangalore) in the year 1994. Thereafter, he continued research as a Post-doctoral fellow in Raman Research Institute, Institute of Mathematical Sciences (Chennai) and Max Planck Institute (Teltow, Germany) till 1999 and has been a professor since 2006. 

In addition to being a member of various academic bodies, Sunil Kumar has been a successful teacher and researcher with 15 students having already taken Ph D under his guidance.  Electrodynamics, statistical physics, classical mechanics, simple and computational physics were some of the courses he handled. He has held many teaching and administrative positions in various IITs.

