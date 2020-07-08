STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Scars that made them stronger

Sarah Thomas’s documentary on acid attack victims would make your conscience hurt, despite the progress we have made as a civilization

Published: 08th July 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Sarah Thomas first made a documentary on acid attack, she never thought the film would continue to gain recognition, even six years after its completion. Titled Scarred, the film deals with the issue of acid attacks in India and features stories by victims in Bihar, Delhi and Tumakuru. Thomas is glad the work is still being run in film festivals in different parts of the world, the latest being the World of Women Film Fair Middle East, which has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The stories of the women that the film features carry so much weight. So it feels great to know that even after all this time, the film is still going places,” says Thomas, who is the founder and executive producer of a city-based production house called Stom Productions.

Thomas made Scarred at the age of 20 for a college assignment at St Joseph’s College (Arts and Science). Calling it a turning point in her life, she says, “That’s when I learned the power of cinema and the change one can bring about through films.”

A “feminist filmmaker”, most of Thomas’ passion projects deal with women-oriented themes, including an upcoming film on child sexual abuse. She claims Scarred was the second in all of India to be made on the issue, while being the first to feature a perpetrator. Recalling that he was the husband of one of the victims she spoke to, Thomas says she was shell-shocked to know that the woman continued to live with him post the attack. 

“I was in conversation with the woman at her house and was terrified when he showed up. But I decided to pluck my courage and ask him for his side of the story,” she recounts, adding that she chose to not do his interview in an enclosed space. If the woman’s narration carried a tone of apathy, the man’s came with no sense of remorse. “He did admit that what he did was wrong but still believed he had his reasons for doing so. He also added that all crimes, be it rape or acid attacks, are committed because women exist in the world,” says Thomas.  

While reactions to the film have been overwhelming -- it has been screened in Spain and Assam as well -- some other reactions have also been jarring. “While some called it ‘too ghastly’, an editor I sent my reel to told me I should have colour-graded the film. I didn’t want to do any such thing because for these women, it is their everyday reality,” says Thomas. She is still in touch with some of the women who feature in the film, who were happy to hear about the film’s latest selection at the global film fair. 

“But their journey is more than the film. What makes me happier is the growth they have been through. One of them, Pragya Prasun Singh, now runs an NGO called Atijeevan Foundation in Bengaluru that helps women gain a livelihood, while the others are activists now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp