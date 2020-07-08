TheSthree way to success

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Everyone may be talented, but not many get the right platform to showcase their creativity. This holds true largely in the case of women, since many are still not bold enough to seek out opportunities. However, if they are provided with an avenue, they can expand their creativity and also achieve financial independence. This thought inspired two friends Arun Sadasivan, a software architect, and Shari T Nair, a software engineer, to develop TheSthree.com, a site that supports women in building an online presence for themselves.

“Most of the women we see around us possess plenty of talent and creativity. It could be designing, painting, crafting or cooking. When we look around, we see women who can monetise their talent but are often confined within the four walls of their home. They don’t have a platform to exhibit or sell. Some are employed in a 9 to 5 job, but still find time to explore their creative side after office hours and household chores,” Shari said.

According to her, TheSthree.com is an online marketplace application which intends to provide equal opportunity for all women to build their dream and become independent. “At TheSthree, women entrepreneurs are provided help to build an online presence. We help them set up stores on a mobile-ready web application with zero investment,” says Shari.

“Women can begin their journey as an entrepreneur by starting a boutique or an accessory store, a bakery to showcase their baking skills or a food store to share their exotic homemade recipes,” says Shari. According to her, TheSthree.com would like to become a one-stop-shop where creativity takes off. “Social distancing should be the only thing standing between our women entrepreneurs and consumers. At TheSthree, consumers are offered products at a very affordable price as it is directly procured from the manufacturers,” she added.

At present TheSthree has 25 sellers across India and selling products ranging from clothing, home decor, fashion jewellery, health and beauty products, designer mask to bakery and exotic food items. “Our list of entrepreneurs include doctors, dentists, chefs, teachers and homemakers across Kerala, Hyderabad and Pune,” says Shari.