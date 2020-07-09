STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Jithu’s mushrooming idea

What started off a hobby during college days has now become a profitable business model, with two mushroom farms extending across 2500 sqft.

Published: 09th July 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Mushrooms are ideal for high intensity cultivation in confined spaces. Apart from its nutritious value and market demand for the product, mushrooms make for good investments ,’says Jithu Thomas, a mushroom cultivator based in Piravom.Jithu has developed a novel method of cultivating mushrooms around the year. The cultivation is carried out in a specially designed polyhouse with controlled temperature and humidity conditions.

Jithu at the quality checking
facility arranged in his lab

What started off a hobby during college days has now become a profitable business model, with two mushroom farms extending across 2500 sqft. The high intensity cultivation has 5000 mushroom beds yielding upto 50kg produce per day. His farm also has a mushroom culture lab to ensure availability of quality spawns. The farm which was initially a family business run by Jithu and his mother Leena Thomas, now has Abel V Raj as a business partner. He takes care of marketing and selling the produce to around 50 retailers in the city.

“A lot of reading and trial-and-error methods went to finding the optimal farming model. Mushrooms require a temperature of 25 to 28 degree Celsius for growth. While the seasonal variations in temperature used to affect the yield earlier, the temperature controlled farm now gives yield through the year. While I started with mushroom cultivation as a hobby during college days, it developed into a serious interest over time. I had also attended a mushroom culture course at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kumarakom,”says Jithu, who holds a postgraduate degree in social work.

While Jithu has been cultivating mushrooms for the past 10 years, he turned it into a profitable full-time business model during the last two years by designing the polyhouse model farm which exclusively grows the oyster variety of mushroom.There are several advantages associated with Mushroom cultivation. From being a relatively low maintenance crop that can be adapted into an intensive farming model in less area of cultivation, it also has many takers among the health conscious consumers.

The market rates of mushroom which goes upto Rs 400 for a kg also makes it a lucrative optionFreshly harvested mushrooms are sold to retailers on the same day, with no middlemen. They are sold as 200gm packages under the brand name of ‘Leena’s Mushrooms’. The farm also provides employment to eight women from their neighbourhood. They are also in works of setting up two more farms to scale up production.

Meet Jithu Thomas, who has made a successful business model out of a hobby he started while in college—growing mushrooms

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp