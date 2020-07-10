Filmmaking during Covid: Dirt Devil shows the way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the film industry is trying to think of new plans to restart shooting, a filmmaker has devised a new method of movie production, which is completely in tune with social distancing norms.

Director Soman Kallikkattu has come up with a 30-minute film, Dirt Devil, which, he said, was entirely shot in adherence to the Covid-19 precautionary protocol. The film is to be released online on July 15.

“We are trying to launch the new concept of online film production through this venture. The film was shot by the actors, who hail from different districts, in their own houses using iPhones and 4K cameras over 10 days,” said Soman. He said the actors and their families are based in Manjeri, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Gudallur, Perumbavoor and Angamaly.

“The dialogues and scenes were sent to the actors via WhatsApp and they were given inputs about their roles through video calls,” said Soman. “The movie revolves around Covid-19 outbreak in a village. The hardships faced by 10 families to combat the pandemic form the crux of the movie,” said Soman. The actors include Kiran Raj, Sulfi Gudallur, Ismayil Manjali, Shanoop Wayanad, Jalaja Rani and Shiva Varna. Shaleef Lal is the editor.