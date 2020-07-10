STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student develops app to replace Xender, SHAREit

BayJDO is a progressive web application (PWA), which means it can still be installed on devices, home-screens and work offline, without needing a dedicated app.

Ashwin Shenoy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the ban on 59 Chinese apps by India government, Ashwin Shenoy, a second-year student of Computer Science Engineering, Amrita School of Engineering, Amritapuri, has developed an application named BayJDO, in an aim to replace Xender and SHAREit applications. Transferring files between devices, especially cross-platform, is a much sought after functionality and there are very few applications such as Xender and SHAREit that support it on all devices. 

BayJDO is a lightweight, simple-yet-fast, and secure web application that allows us to transfer files directly between devices, without requiring users to install dedicated apps or create a special WiFi Hotspot. Transferring files using BayJDO is simple, and it has only one prerequisite - the devices need to be on the same network. Once the two devices are on the same network (or hotspot), they can go to bayjdo.com (or use the PWA installed) and both of them may get an ID and QR-Code. Then one person can scan the QR code on the other and connect. Once they are connected, they are ready for file transfer. 

BayJDO is a progressive web application (PWA), which means it can still be installed on devices, home-screens and work offline, without needing a dedicated app.“The app would be ad-free and open-sourced. It also won’t be asking permission for tracking any user info, and not even require a login to use the app.” “It won’t be requiring a backend database to offer these core functionalities, but just a light-weight WebRTC signalling server. This, therefore, also brings the cost of hosting the app and allows it to achieve my goal of being Ad-Free,” Ashwin said. 

Shortly, BayJDO will also support One-To-Many multi-user data-transfers using WebTorrent P2P streaming technology, something which even the popular apps lack.This support for One-To-Many multi-user data transfer would greatly reduce the time and slightly increase speed in case a file needs to be transferred to a group of people/devices.

