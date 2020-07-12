Emirates to commence repatriation flights from Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Emirates will be operating special repatriation flights to five Indian cities from Sunday to bring back Indian nationals stranded abroad. The mission, which will continue till July 26, will witness schedules being operated to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram in the following frequencies: Kochi, Bengaluru and New Delhi will have daily two flights, Thiruvananthapuram one and Mumbai three. Flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai are yet to receive the approval of the respective state governments.

Prospective travellers can book their tickets through travel agents, Emirates’ sales offices, contact centres or by visiting emirates.com.Only Indian citizens stuck in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai. Similarly, flights from India to Dubai will be available only for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval for residents of UAE.Passengers travelling from airports in India to Dubai are also required to carry a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) certificate from a lab recognised by the Centre.

16 flights to bring in 3,190 expats

Kochi: The Kochi airport is scheduled to receive 16 repatriation flights on Sunday. As many as 3,190 expats are expected to arrive by these flights. Among the repatriation flights are two Air India flights from London and New York and an Air Asia flight from Indonesia. The flights scheduled include an Indigo flight from Riyadh, Air India Express from Sharjah, Spice Jet from Ras Al Khaimah, Go Air from Dammam, Air Asia from Kualanama t in Indonesia, Emirates flight from Dubai, Saudia from Abha in Saudi Arabia, Air India from London, IndiGo from Dubai, Etihad from Abu Dhabi, Fly Dubai from Abu Dhabi, Air India from New York, Spice Jet from Riyadh, Air India Express from Dubai, Spice Jet from Ras al Khaima and an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. The airport received nine repatriation operations on Saturday.