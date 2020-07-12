Ernakulam records third Covid death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Saturday recorded one more Covid-19 death after the test results of P K Balakrishnan, 79, who died on Friday night, turned positive. A resident of Pulluvazhi near Perumbavoor, he was admitted to the MOSC Medical College at Kolenchery on Friday morning with high fever. He was a diabetic, health authorities said. This is the third Covid death in the district so far. According to a health department source, all members of Balakrishnan’s family had fever and they consulted a doctor at the St Basil Hospital, Valayanchirangara. Health officials believe the victim may have contracted the infection from his son, who works at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office in Aluva.

“The son had fever first,” said Pulluvazhi panchayat member Eldo Mathew.“Later his mother, wife and two children were afflicted. Balakrishnan got the fever on June 21. The entire family consulted a doctor at the nearby hospital. While the others’ fever subsided after taking medicines, Balakrishnan’s did not. He went to the hospital again and was admitted there on Thursday. As the fever did not subside, he was shifted to the Kolenchery medical college.”

According to Eldo, Balakrishnan’s swab samples were collected at the medical college. Health officials have also collected the samples of his family members. The St Basil’s Hospital has been shut, with staff -- including two doctors -- sent under home quarantine, a source said. Around 15 staff, including doctors, at the MOSC Medical College are also under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The health department is in the process of preparing Balakrishnan’s contact list.“It appears that a few people in the locality came in contact with the person. We are gathering details,” said a health official. Balakrishnan’s mortal remains were cremated on Saturday following Covid protocol.