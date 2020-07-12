STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local contact cases cross 100, 47 new patients in Ernakulam

With dist reporting sizeable no. of transmission cases, there is growing public concern

Published: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM

Kochi coronavirus, Kerala coroavirus

As district administration demarcated Palarivattom into a Covid-19 hotspot, police officials have blocked the entry and exit points of the area for regular passengers. Following the protocol, only essential services are permitted here. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Triggering alarm bells for the district administration, the number of local transmission cases have surged in Ernakulam over the past few days. With as many as 30 total cases of local transmission cases, out of the 47  reported on Saturday, fear has gripped the residents of Ernakulam. According to the health department, five of the cases  got the infection from unknown sources. With this the local transmission cases in the district have crossed 100. A total of 124 local transmission cases have been reported so far. Twelve close relatives and a 38-year-old Kavalangad native from the contact list of Keezhamedu native, who had tested positive on July 10,  tested positive on Saturday. According to the health officials, all those who tested positive participated in a family function held at their place. 

Veliyathunadu native, 67, Keezhamedu native,67, who works as a security guard, 35-year-old Choornikkara native, 51-year-old Sreemoolanagaram native got infected from unknown sources. “We are tracking their sources. The Veliyathunadu native had earlier visited Aluva and Maradu markets. So he might have got the infection from market itself. The 67-year-old’s wife  also tested positive and we are trying to establish the source of his infection. Probably she might have got it from her husband. The Choornikara native and Sreemolanagaram native had also visited Aluva market,” said a health official. 

Heightening concerns of the district administration, two cleaning staff -- 23-year-old Aluva native and 25-year-old Edathala native -- of Aluva municipality also tested positive. Among them, one person’s source is yet to be identified by the health department. The Edathala native belongs to the contact list of Kadungalloor native who had tested positive on July 4. Along with these, 29-year-old and 54-year-old Kumbalangi natives, 50-year-old Puthenkurish native, 26-year-old Pandikudi native, 51-year-old Thrikkakara native, and 27-year-old Chellanam native tested positive. 

Covid patients in the district discharged with single test turning negative
Anuja Susan Varghese@ Kochi
With the state government revisiting the discharge protocol for Covid-19 patients, Kalamassery Medical College (KMC), the government’s Covid Hospital in the district, has started to discharge Covid patients after one test result turns negative. According to the hospital authorities, the decision to discharge  the patients after one test turning negative follows the revised guidelines issued by the government last month. Since the guidelines were revised, 120 patients have been discharged in the district.

“ Beginning last week, we have started discharging patients after a single test returns a negative result. The number of recoveries has increased since then. Though we discharge then, we always advise the patient to remain in home quarantined for another 14 days,” said  Peter P Vazhayil, medical superintendent, KMC.  In the wake of the rising local transmission cases in the district, experts believe that the move will benefit the Covid hospitals as it will cut the number of patients admitted and the resulting strain on the hospitals. “The viral load in patients starts to fall and is quite low by the end of 10 days of illness. Meanwhile, detection by RT PCR is not synonymous with infectivity.

The viral RNA detected often is non-infectious and not capable of inducing infection after 10 days from the onset of symptoms,” said Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert. Earlier ICMR has revised its discharge protocol for Covid-19 patients.  “Waiting for negative tests will require too many people to be placed in quarantine for too many days. It’s a waste of resources. Patients can undergo home quarantine for another two weeks and if any symptoms arise they can be treated again,” said Monu Varghese, pulmonologist. 

