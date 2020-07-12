New containment zones in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the district witnessing 47 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the district administration has decided to add 10 more local bodies under containment zone category. Ward 5 and 9 of Kumbalangi panchayat, Ward 6 of Thiruvaniyoor panchayat, Ward 13 and 14 of Rayamangalam panchayat, Ward 11 of Kavalangad panchayat, Ward 8 of Karumalloor panchayat, Ward 16 of Sreemoolanagaram panchayat, Ward 3 and 9 of Choornikkara panchayat, Ward 5 and 14 of Edathala panchayat, Division 36 of Kalamassery municipality and Division 8 (Panayappilly) under Kochi Corporation were declared containment zone on Saturday.



Since none of the primary contacts tested positive for the virus in the last seven days from division 43,44,46,55 and 56 of Kochi corporation, Ward 12 of Kanjoor Panchayat and Division 8 of Paravoor municipality, the district administration has lifted these areas from containment zone status.