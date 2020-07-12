New containment zones in Ernakulam

KOCHI: With the district witnessing 47 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the district administration has decided to add 10 more local bodies under containment zone category. Ward 5 and 9 of Kumbalangi panchayat, Ward 6 of Thiruvaniyoor panchayat, Ward 13 and 14 of Rayamangalam panchayat, Ward 11 of Kavalangad panchayat, Ward 8 of Karumalloor panchayat, Ward 16 of Sreemoolanagaram panchayat, Ward 3 and 9 of Choornikkara panchayat, Ward 5 and 14 of Edathala panchayat, Division 36 of Kalamassery municipality and Division 8 (Panayappilly) under Kochi Corporation were declared containment zone on Saturday.
Since none of the primary contacts tested positive for the virus in the last seven days from division 43,44,46,55 and 56 of Kochi corporation, Ward 12 of Kanjoor Panchayat and Division 8 of Paravoor municipality, the district administration has lifted these areas from containment zone status.
KOCHI: With the district witnessing 47 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the district administration has decided to add 10 more local bodies under containment zone category. Ward 5 and 9 of Kumbalangi panchayat, Ward 6 of Thiruvaniyoor panchayat, Ward 13 and 14 of Rayamangalam panchayat, Ward 11 of Kavalangad panchayat, Ward 8 of Karumalloor panchayat, Ward 16 of Sreemoolanagaram panchayat, Ward 3 and 9 of Choornikkara panchayat, Ward 5 and 14 of Edathala panchayat, Division 36 of Kalamassery municipality and Division 8 (Panayappilly) under Kochi Corporation were declared containment zone on Saturday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pakistan reopens two trade routes with Afghanistan after months-long closure due to COVID-19
COVID-19 fallout: Delhi restaurants open but grapple with decreased sales, few dine-in customers
What happened that China took away India's land during Modi's rule: Rahul asks government
China 'bigger threat to India' than Pakistan: Sharad Pawar on LAC standoff
Ajinkya Rahane recalls Rahul Dravid's advice to succeed in T20 format
Bihar to have first of its kind 'Mithila-Haat' along North-East corridor in Madhubani