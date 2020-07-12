STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NH widening: Affected families allege forced hearing

The families living on the Moothakunnam-Edappally stretch of NH 66 are risking their lives over land acquisition for widening of the road since July 1.

Published: 12th July 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The families living on the Moothakunnam-Edappally stretch of NH 66 are risking their lives over land acquisition for widening of the road since July 1. Despite a rise in the number of Covid cases, the district administration hasn’t stopped hearing of landowners at the land acquisition office in Paravur, they alleged.Many of the landowners are above 60 and are attending the meeting fearing that their absence might be construed as their approval for the compensation and rehabilitation packages.The joint action council of affected families has demanded postponement of hearing until the situation gets back to normal in the district.

“As most of them are ailing, it is dangerous to let them travel for the procedures. On an average, 20 people visit the Paravur municipality, which also has a containment zone, daily for the process. When the government is asking us to limit social interaction, conducting of hearing process will put both families and officers in peril,” said Hashim Chennampilly, chairman of the joint action council.

The 23-km-long stretch currently has a width of 30 m and is going to be developed into 45 m. A total of 39 hectares will be acquired for development of the road.Interestingly, the council pointed out that the district administration has deferred the hearing for the land acquisition of Chathanadu-Kadamakudi bridge project recently. “Chathanadu bridge project affects only 50 landowners whereas NH stretch will evict over 2,000 families. Even the Kerala High Court has ordered the postponement of the hearing till the Covid-19 threat is mitigated in the state. We are yet to understand the stance of the administration which is well aware of the Covid situation in the district,” said Chennampilly.

Officials said those who have inconvenience will get another chance.“Though we haven’t postponed the hearing, the affected families will get another. They just need to inform us. The delay in the hearing will hold up land acquisition. Moreover, the hearing aims at understanding their condition and other requirements. But their absence will not be considered as their approval,” said M V Suresh Kumar, Deputy Collector.

Locals call for deferment
