STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Skilful hands behind Kerala gold smuggling network

From liquid form to parts of electronic goods, these persons are masters of the trade on whose ‘expertise’ gold smuggling syndicates survive.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: When people like Swapna Prabha Suresh, the second accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, employ various channels to facilitate bullion smuggling, there are several skillful hands behind the curtain who turn gold bars into any form to help carriers evade the eagle eye at airports. From liquid form to parts of electronic goods, these persons are masters of the trade on whose ‘expertise’ gold smuggling syndicates survive.

Sayeed Muhammad -- who had worked with various enforcement agencies, including Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), while in service -- claimed that there are small-sized workshops in the UAE and fellow Gulf countries where works on gold take place. “These persons have the equipment needed to mould gold into any shape. They know how to handle chemicals. Some of their employees have worked there for several years and they invent newer and newer modes to smuggle in the gold.

ALSO READ | Will golden ripple effect a shake-up?

Most of them are from Kerala. They make pin, liquid, wires, coils, spares of electronic products in gold which are difficult to detect. Smugglers frequently make changes to their smuggling pattern to outwit the checking at airports,” he said. Sayeed Muhammad said it didn’t appear that traditional goldsmiths are employed by the smugglers to work abroad. “I think the people who are moulding the gold into various forms are not traditional goldsmiths. There had been an investigation in this regard in the past but no concrete information emerged,” he said.

These days, smugglers turn gold into paste form which is extremely difficult to detect using the scanners at airports. According to a Customs officer, expertise is needed for this. Similarly, retrieving the gold from paste form is a complex procedure. “Since 2018, gold in paste form started to hit the airports. Now, in around 40 per cent of the cases registered, gold in paste form was seized. In the initial stages, even agencies here were clueless on retrieving gold from the seized paste form.

The gold paste is filled in capsules or packets and concealed in pouches which can be worn at the waist. Some hide the small capsules in their body cavities,” he said A Customs official said the gold is melted at high temperature for hours before impurities are added to turn it into paste form. Later, the solution is dyed to conceal it inside pouches. Once it is smuggled in, the gold is again heated and turned into powder form before it is cleaned using a chemical solution from which gold can be retrieved. “Earlier, gold bars were smuggled in by concealing them inside TV sets, CD players and audio sets. But after new techniques of moulding gold into different forms emerged, the smuggling of gold in bars has come down,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp