STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Angry seas and virus threat tear Chellanam people’s lives asunder

Many residents stare at year-long penury if they cannot go to sea this season, says volunteer

Published: 14th July 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials erecting a barricade blocking the road towards Chellanam, which has been declared a containment zone | Albin Mathew

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Anitha stares at the bleak seascape with a resigned expression on her face, as the waves continue their relentless assault on the shore. “It’s not fair,” she sighs heavily. “The gods must hate us so much to let this happen, to force us to get holed up inside our homes as the seawall crumbles around us. All the menfolk are out of work and are whiling away their days. Hunger is knocking at our doors as our savings run dry...,” she rues.

Anitha and other residents of Chellanam are no strangers to hardship. Every monsoon, they wage a battle with the merciless sea, as it tears down all defences with disdain to flood their dwellings. Yet, in this monsoon season, when the triple lockdown has been imposed, their hardships have been more severe and unprecedented.

“Most of the residents rely on the sea for their livelihood. To be forced indoors during the ongoing fishing season due to quarantine has taken the wind out of their sails. Many are already struggling to make ends meet and are staring at year-long penury if they cannot go to sea this season. With the help of non-governmental organisations and police officials, kits have been distributed among the families to provide some respite. They are holding on to hope and prayers to see them through,” said Tinu, a volunteer in Chellanam. Lives have been thrown out of gear for the people of Chellanam, especially for those in wards 15 and 16, since July 3 when a woman tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition to the loss of livelihood, fear has gripped the residents as the threat of Covid-19 spread, as at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, looms large. On Sunday itself, 19 persons contracted the virus in Chellanam, 17 from unknown sources.“There are residents who lived close by those who have tested positive. My children, studying in Classes 1 and 5, have come in contact with their families and we all have been put under quarantine. As part of the active surveillance measures, door-to-door swab sample collection is taking place in the wards and the Health Department has already collected our samples. The anxiety while waiting for the results bothers me the most,” said Gracy George, a resident of ward 15.

A Poonthura-like situation cannot be ruled out in Chellanam as it is also a close-knit community with houses lined very close to each other. “As of now, wards 15 and 16 of the panchayat are bracing for the worst, and cases are expected to be identified in other wards as well. Even when people who have tested positive claim bravely that it is not a big deal and that medicines for a few weeks will cure them of the disease, the fear is palpable,” said Tinu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp