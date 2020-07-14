STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam’s CBSE schools register stellar performance in Class XII exams

The CBSE Class XII results published on Monday saw schools in the district performing well, with nearly all of them registering 100 per cent pass.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBSE Class XII results published on Monday saw schools in the district performing well, with nearly all of them registering 100 per cent pass. The district has 103 senior secondary schools following the CBSE curriculum. Indira Rajan, secretary-general, Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, said the Thiruvananthapuram region has been showcasing stellar performance since 2013. “There has been no moderation or leniency in evaluation, especially in science stream. Examinations of science subjects were over earlier and evaluation began before the Covid-19 outbreak,” she said. “Our students have performed really well and many of them even bagged full A1. So, pandemic or not, Kerala is always on top,” she said. She said though a few papers of commerce and IT streams could not be held, students have all done really well.

The achievers

