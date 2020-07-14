STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarath turns over a new leaf in art

The pandemic-induced lockdown gave many ample leisure time to nurture their creative talent.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic-induced lockdown gave many ample leisure time to nurture their creative talent. One among them is Sarath R Chandran, an employee of FACT Kochi, who tried his hand at the relatively unfamiliar art form of ‘leaf art’. His works, made of leaves and twigs have charmed several on social media.While many artists use a single leaf to etch figures and landscapes, Sarath uses a set of leaves for each of his compositions. An avid painter during his childhood, the time he spent on artistic activities waned as he got busy with studies and job. Sarath’s recent prowess in ‘leaf art’ is an extension of the creative talent he possesses.

“I don’t know whether it can be called ‘leaf art’. I just termed it so and uploaded a video on TikTok and other social media platforms. To my surprise, my first work, ‘parrot’ went viral and many applauded me,” says Sarath. He adds that the idea to work with leaves struck him accidentally. “I never thought it would become popular. It excited me create further.”

Sarath can be seen walking around the compound of his house collecting leaves and twigs for his favourite craft pastime. “I don’t have a preconceived idea of what I am going to make. I just roam around my plot and an idea strikes instantaneously on seeing some leaves.” Sarath starts working on a project as soon as inspiration strikes him. “It just takes around 10-15 minutes to complete a work,” adds the 28-year-old Pala native.

The leaf art of a parrot fetched him around 20,000 likes on TikTok. Also, his miniature dresses with leaves went viral on TikTok and other platforms garnering around eight lakh views. “Now, with TikTok banned, I post my creations on other platforms. I am eager to do more work and upload pictures,” says Sarath.

His family and friends are in awe of this talent. With a penchant for art, Sarath wishes to resume painting. “My hectic job schedule keeps me away from dedicating more time for my art. I haven’t uploaded much after the TikTok ban. I hope to get back on track soon.” Inspired by his posts, many others have started to replicate his technique. “Many send me their works. It feels good to know that people are getting inspired by what I make,” says Sarath.

