Priest booked for vandalising tomb of complainant’s wife

KOCHI: Angamaly police registered a case against the former priest of Bharatha Rani Church, Vathakkad, Angamaly, and seven others for vandalising a tomb where the wife of a person, who lodged a complaint against the former for forcibly collecting the dues of the parish members pending with the church, had been buried.

According to the police, a case was registered against Fr Joshy Chirakkal, the then vicar of the church, as the first accused, and six others for collecting the dues forcibly. Nursing a grudge towards the complainant, Payyappilly Emmanuel, the accused attacked the grave of his wife and intentionally portrayed Bejoy Thottappally, a youth as the culprit. The seven other accused took Bejoy to the room of the priest and brutally assaulted him. The assailants seized the mobile phone of Bejoy.

Later, Bejoy approached the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking an inquiry against the priest and others. The court ordered the police to register a case and initiate a probe. The incident happened on March 1. Pappachan Vathakkad, the trustee of the church, Sebastian, Benny Antony, vice-chairman of the Parish Council, Nelvin Varghese, Bevarin John, Jerin Jose and Vinu Joseph, all natives of Thuravoor, are the other accused.