Sportspersons turn Covid champions

Lizbeth Caroline Joseph, a medallist at Khelo India Games, has been distributing food packets to migrant labourers 

Published: 15th July 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Lizbeth Joseph

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic putting a halt to all sports activities, sportspersons from the district and the state who are currently free from their gruelling schedule are doing their bit to contribute to society in a positive way. Lizbeth Caroline Joseph, a bronze medallist in tiple jump at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 has been distributing food packets to migrant labourers and the homeless taking shelter near Kaloor bus stand and North railway station. A Kozhikode native, Lizbeth used to train regularly at Maharaja’s College before lockdown. 

Lizbeth was motivated by her mother who is a trustee of Secret of Music, a charitable organisation based in Cheranalloor. According to Lizbeth’s mother, the organisation has managed to provide food to around 500 people over the last few months of lockdown. A few players belonging to the city-based C V Seena Legends Academy have been actively involved in social service endeavours since the pandemic outbreak. Nandana Parameswaran, a footballer enrolled in the academy, has been keeping busy by distributing masks made by her mother who works as a tailor.

“My sister and I distributed food to the elderly living alone in their homes. But now, various organisations are have also started contributing to the cause,” said Nandana. Bhavana Babu and Meenakshi M, two former players of the academy also carried out similar activities in Kanjikode in Palakkad.  Ardra krishnakutty, a football coach from the city is another sportsperson who has taken the responsibility of supplying medicine and food to those in need. 

Footballer Alan Solomon has been doing everything in his disposal to help people in his hometown of Chellanam where triple lockdown was declared recently. “I accompanied the panchayath members to bu essentials for the needy,” said Alan who was one of the players from the state to compete in the Homeless World Cup in 2019. Presently, he represents Udaya Arts And Sports Club.

