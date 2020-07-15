STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Visual warriors at the time of Covid

‘Combat Corona, #Kerala model’, the illustrative animated video, with voice over from actor Mammootty, is both fun and informative

Published: 15th July 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI:  When Covid-19 brought life to a standstill, making the future uncertain for many, the volunteering coordination committee of the state government wanted to put out a message of reassurance to the public. This led to the making of ‘Combat Corona, #Kerala model’, an illustrative style animated video, with voice over from actor Mammootty and background score by Sushin Shyam. The video, which focussed on the resilience of the state, gained traction over social media and addressed the apprehensions of the common middle class. 

For the city-based creative studio, Eunoians, which conceptualised and created the video in collaboration with artists from across the state, it was another job well done.Eunoians, which creates digital marketing content, has an impressive list of clients ranging from WHO and WWF to leading e-commerce platforms. The ‘Combat Corona’ happened after they were approached to create a series of GIF animations for the WHO, on protective measures against Covid-19 under categories of urban and rural settings. 

On the success of the studio founded in 2014, co-founder Azeem Kattali says the focus has always been on delivering quality work. “Our growth has been organic. While there was no marketing strategy to lure clients, we leveraged social media to showcase our work. Clients came on their accord.”They have been collaborating with the WWF for the past couple of years to create awareness videos on topics of human-wildlife conflict.Eunoians has also created a niche for themselves in the field of animated explainer videos, using various tools such as infographics to break down complex topics to cater to any target audience.

The lockdown has been a learning curve for the team which has used to their office space at Edappally which harbours a home-like atmosphere with the team members staying in till wee hours of the night to work, play and teach themselves new skills. The brainstorming sessions and planning shifted online, but they managed to keep productivity at par. On their mode of working, the team ensures that the client is involved in each step of the process of making the video. The lockdown has brought in more enquiries for the firm, as well as more acceptance and demand for animated videos.

They are also excited about being the VFX and animation team for Lijo Jose Pellisery’s new movie, Churuli. The teaser released on social media and the elements of animation has received a good response.
For a team which believes there is no limitation to artistic expression, the success of the company is a sweet spot earned through hard work. The founding members are Seerow Unni, Azeem Kattali, Imodraj Mohanamani, Jeroy Joseph, Mithun Krishna and Rajesh Velachery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odissi dancers Vinod Kevin and Vrinda Chaddha and (below) Sowmya, a disciple of Bharatanatyam exponent Geeta Chandran.
Life with COVID-19: Odisha artists go digital, perform online for audiences
Its tributaries such as Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Burhidihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing at Kamrup and Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari are flowing above the danger mark. (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods: Six more dead, over 21.63 lakh people affected, Kaziranga inundated
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp