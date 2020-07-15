Visual warriors at the time of Covid

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Covid-19 brought life to a standstill, making the future uncertain for many, the volunteering coordination committee of the state government wanted to put out a message of reassurance to the public. This led to the making of ‘Combat Corona, #Kerala model’, an illustrative style animated video, with voice over from actor Mammootty and background score by Sushin Shyam. The video, which focussed on the resilience of the state, gained traction over social media and addressed the apprehensions of the common middle class.

For the city-based creative studio, Eunoians, which conceptualised and created the video in collaboration with artists from across the state, it was another job well done.Eunoians, which creates digital marketing content, has an impressive list of clients ranging from WHO and WWF to leading e-commerce platforms. The ‘Combat Corona’ happened after they were approached to create a series of GIF animations for the WHO, on protective measures against Covid-19 under categories of urban and rural settings.

On the success of the studio founded in 2014, co-founder Azeem Kattali says the focus has always been on delivering quality work. “Our growth has been organic. While there was no marketing strategy to lure clients, we leveraged social media to showcase our work. Clients came on their accord.”They have been collaborating with the WWF for the past couple of years to create awareness videos on topics of human-wildlife conflict.Eunoians has also created a niche for themselves in the field of animated explainer videos, using various tools such as infographics to break down complex topics to cater to any target audience.

The lockdown has been a learning curve for the team which has used to their office space at Edappally which harbours a home-like atmosphere with the team members staying in till wee hours of the night to work, play and teach themselves new skills. The brainstorming sessions and planning shifted online, but they managed to keep productivity at par. On their mode of working, the team ensures that the client is involved in each step of the process of making the video. The lockdown has brought in more enquiries for the firm, as well as more acceptance and demand for animated videos.

They are also excited about being the VFX and animation team for Lijo Jose Pellisery’s new movie, Churuli. The teaser released on social media and the elements of animation has received a good response.

For a team which believes there is no limitation to artistic expression, the success of the company is a sweet spot earned through hard work. The founding members are Seerow Unni, Azeem Kattali, Imodraj Mohanamani, Jeroy Joseph, Mithun Krishna and Rajesh Velachery.