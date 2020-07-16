STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

CBSE Class 10 results: Ernakulam registers highest pass rate in Kerala

In the Technical Higher Secondary section too, the district showcased a strong performance with a pass percentage of 90.85.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

Image for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district, which stood at the fourth spot when the Plus-II results were announced in 2019, has soared past the top three to come out first with a pass percentage of 89.02, which is a marked improvement from last year’s 85.85 per cent. This year, 31,700 students appeared for the examination from 202 schools in the district.According to higher secondary education department, 28,220 students passed. “The number of students who got A+ also increased this year, with 1,909 students bagging full A+. The district stands third, behind Malappuram and Kozhikode, in this achievement,” said department officials.

In the Technical Higher Secondary section too, the district showcased a strong performance with a pass percentage of 90.85. Of the 426 students who appeared for the exams, 387 qualified for higher studies and 21 got A+ in all subjects. The total number of students who got full A+ in this section is 37. In the Open School section, 1,243 students qualified. Nine students got full A+. In the VHS section, 1,997 students appeared for the examination, of whom 1,613 qualified for higher studies.

This year, 16 students bagged 100 in all subjects. As many as 17 schools achieved centum pass percentage. St Philomena’s HSS at Koonamavu bagged the distinction of being the school to present the largest number of candidates, 175, and also achieve 100 per cent pass. Other schools that scored 100 per cent pass are St Augustine’s Convent Girls’ HSS, Rajagiri HSS, Muvattupuzha Nirmala HSS, Thrikkakara Mary Matha HSS, Aluva Thottumukkam Christava Mahilalayam HSS, Eloor St Anns HSS, Aluva Vidhyadhiraja Vidyabhavan HSS, Kidangoor St Joseph’s HSS, Azhiroor St Thomas HSS, Vettoor Ebenezer HSS, Chengal St Joseph HSS, Karukutty St Joseph’s Girls HSS, Angamali Thuravoor Mar Augustine HSS, Kalady Manikyamangalam St Claire Oral School for the Deaf, Koothattukulam Bapuji HSS and Randarkkara HM Trust HSS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp