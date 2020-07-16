CBSE Class 10 results: Ernakulam registers highest pass rate in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district, which stood at the fourth spot when the Plus-II results were announced in 2019, has soared past the top three to come out first with a pass percentage of 89.02, which is a marked improvement from last year’s 85.85 per cent. This year, 31,700 students appeared for the examination from 202 schools in the district.According to higher secondary education department, 28,220 students passed. “The number of students who got A+ also increased this year, with 1,909 students bagging full A+. The district stands third, behind Malappuram and Kozhikode, in this achievement,” said department officials.

In the Technical Higher Secondary section too, the district showcased a strong performance with a pass percentage of 90.85. Of the 426 students who appeared for the exams, 387 qualified for higher studies and 21 got A+ in all subjects. The total number of students who got full A+ in this section is 37. In the Open School section, 1,243 students qualified. Nine students got full A+. In the VHS section, 1,997 students appeared for the examination, of whom 1,613 qualified for higher studies.

This year, 16 students bagged 100 in all subjects. As many as 17 schools achieved centum pass percentage. St Philomena’s HSS at Koonamavu bagged the distinction of being the school to present the largest number of candidates, 175, and also achieve 100 per cent pass. Other schools that scored 100 per cent pass are St Augustine’s Convent Girls’ HSS, Rajagiri HSS, Muvattupuzha Nirmala HSS, Thrikkakara Mary Matha HSS, Aluva Thottumukkam Christava Mahilalayam HSS, Eloor St Anns HSS, Aluva Vidhyadhiraja Vidyabhavan HSS, Kidangoor St Joseph’s HSS, Azhiroor St Thomas HSS, Vettoor Ebenezer HSS, Chengal St Joseph HSS, Karukutty St Joseph’s Girls HSS, Angamali Thuravoor Mar Augustine HSS, Kalady Manikyamangalam St Claire Oral School for the Deaf, Koothattukulam Bapuji HSS and Randarkkara HM Trust HSS.