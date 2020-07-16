STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Shipyard bags contract to build electric vessels for Norwegian company  

 Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has signed a contract to construct autonomous electric vessels for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

The model of an autonomous barge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has signed a contract to construct autonomous electric vessels for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway.The pact was signed for the construction and supply of two autonomous electric ferries with an option to build two more identical vessels. ASKO Maritime AS, the subsidiary group of Norges Gruppen ASA, is one of the largest players in the Norwegian retail segment.

The project is an ambitious one in Norway and is partially funded by the Norwegian Government. It aims at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjord. Once in operation, this vessel will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of autonomous vessels with zero carbon emission.
The 67m-long vessels will initially be delivered as a full-electric transport ferry, powered by 1846kWh capacity battery. After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully-autonomous ferry that can transport 16 fully-loaded standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords. The vessels are designed by Naval Dynamics Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering to be carried out by CSL. 

CSL won this export order after a detailed evaluation of various global shipyards and based on its value proposition to the customer.   CSL is already constructing 23 hybrid electric boats for the Kochi Water Metro. This project is expected to catapult CSL onto the league of premier shipbuilding yards in the world capable of handling high tech vessel construction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cochin Shipyard
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp