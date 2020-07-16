STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The guide to happy travel

For most of us, the hope that this pandemic will settle soon and we will be able to travel again keeps us going.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vysakh Nair with fellow travellers during a trip

By Likhitha P Nair 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vysakh Nair, founder and owner of Orange Jacket Adventures, has taken over 650 people on trips across a few of the best destinations in North-East India, the Himalayas and countries like 
Kazakhstan and Nepal

For most of us, the hope that this pandemic will settle soon and we will be able to travel again keeps us going. Travel is medicine for the soul, and if anyone can testify to this, it is Vysakh Nair, founder and owner of Orange Jacket Adventures. The brand name is quite literal because Vysakh is the trekking guide in an orange jacket who has helped many open themselves up to the world. A graduate from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, it was five years back, while employed in an oil company, that Vysakh finally decided to follow his calling. He then took up a job in an outdoor company, and also procured outdoor and mountaineering certifications from National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI).

In 2017, however, he ventured into a trek start-up but then, it began falling apart. It was during this time that he put out a word on social media, calling travel enthusiasts for guided adventures. So far, he has taken over 650 people on trips across a few of the best destinations in North-East India, the Himalayas, and countries like Kazakhstan, and Nepal.

“I often get asked about my favourite place to go to. To be honest, it’s more about memories the place has offered me and my fellow travellers that stay with me rather than sceneries or monuments,” says the 20-something traveller. He remembers hanging out with eight trekkers at a small tea shop en route to Tawang, as the team got stuck in a roadblock. “There was nothing fancy there, but the best bonds are sometimes made over tea-time conversations. All members of that team have come back to travel with me separately or with new travellers nearly five times after that,” he says.

What sets the adventures of this orange jacket guide apart from other trips is how he makes travel an experience on many levels.“I remember taking all my trekkers into the jungle for an evening walk during a Chandrashila trip, and then asking them to find their way back to camp on their own, all while hiding in the bushes. Most of my trips are filled with such small moments. Even those who come with mixed feelings go back happier and feeling more connected,” he says. Like the rest of us, Vyshakh is also waiting for the pandemic to recede, so the world can go back to living their best moments.

Nagaland  
Landlocked between Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and bordering Myanmar to the east, there is so much the public doesn’t know about Nagaland. The ideal time for a trip is between 1-10th of December, especially for the Hornbill festival celebrated every year to encourage inter-tribal interaction and to preserve the cultural heritage of Nagaland. Rice beer is a must try and you will find yourself saying cheers to random travellers more than once. The coldest town in Nagaland, Pfutsero, has a beautiful patch of pink cherry blossoms and a two-day trek to the Dzouku Valley will make up for a great experience.

Meghalaya  
Hands down the most adventurous trips. The groups go through a 6km dark cave with lights, ropes, gumboots and coveralls. Though the trip has one of the most scenic hikes in the country like the one to Nongriat double roots bridge, the highlight is the bamboo hike through the rock cliffs called Mawrykhkhang. 

Kazakhstan  
Most of us are biased to think that all countries ending with ‘Stan’ should be dangerous. But in Kazakhstan, over just nine days, you can travel to Charyn Canyons, four beautiful high altitude lakes,  one-day hike to a lake, half a day hike to a glacier, and take a gondola to ski in Shymbulak. You will also have a chance to learn Cyrillic language basic: Kazak and Russian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp