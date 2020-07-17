STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 flights with 2,650 expats to reach Kochi on Friday

The Kochi Airport is scheduled to receive 10 repatriation flights from West Asian and African countries on Friday.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:44 AM

An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi on an evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Airport is scheduled to receive 10 repatriation flights from West Asian and African countries on Friday. As many as 2,650 passengers are expected to arrive by these flights. A special chartered flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines carrying 350 expats from Ghana and Ethiopia is also scheduled to arrive on Friday.

The operations scheduled for Friday are: two Kuwait airways flights from Kuwait, two Emirates operations from Dubai, Indigo service from Doha, Ethiopian Airlines chartered flight from Kotoka in Ghana, Saudia flight from Abha in Saudi Arabia, Salam Air from Muscat, Air Arabia from Sharjah and Air India Express from Dubai. The airport received seven repatriation flights on Thursday. Three operations from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were cancelled. The domestic terminal handled 24 arrival and departure operations on Thursday.
 

