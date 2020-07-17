Chavittu nadakam artists struggle to make ends meet

Linta Mary Philip By

KOCHI: For Thampy Payyapalli a chavittu nadakam artist from Gothuruth, who has been performing the artform for three decades, the past few months since lockdown have been unlike any other. ”I wonder when we will get a chance to perform again,” he says. The Yuvajana Chavittunataka Kala Samithi run by Thampy has around 60 members including artists and supporting crew. Gothuruth and surrounding areas have around 10 such performing troupes, which are now looking at a bleak future.

With the pandemic outbreak necessitating social distancing norms, the troupes have not only lost one of their major income avenue, religious festivities, but also their sessions in schools at the beginning of the academic year. Artists were called for coaching students in the theatre form since it has been included in the curriculum of state school festivals.“From the three-hour plays staged during ‘palli perunnal’, to the 30-minute chavittu nadakam performances catering to cultural functions, the Latin Christian art form has evolved to stand the test of time,” adds Thampy.

A single play requires between 30 and 35 performers in addition to live singers, makeup artists and backstage workers. This takes up the cost of a performance to around ` 50,000. “At a time when many are financially struggling, spending on cultural programmes will take a backseat leading to a drop in demand for us even if the social distancing norms were to be relaxed,” says Shaju Peter of Sebena Rafi Folklore Centre also based in Gothuruth.

The inclusion of chavittu nadakam in school kalolsavams had given a major boost to the artform. “In addition to being an important source of income for artists who taught students, it also supported many other profession such as make-up artists and costume designers. In recent years, the troupes were also being called to perform at cultural programmes organised by the government, in addition to private functions such as weddings. The art form gained a lot of acceptance among the general public in recent years ” adds Shaju.

“Chavittu nadakam artists are people who support themselves by doing multiple jobs even during the peak season. The pandemic has disrupted all sources of revenue. Now, many have taken to intensive fish farming,” adds Shaju. The open air auditorium at Gothuruth set up as part of Muziris Heritage Project which used to see plays being staged for tourists in the evening, now wears a deserted look. With little hope in sight, many artists are finding other ways to earn a living Sabu Gothuruth, an artist brought out a book titled ‘Chuvadi’, during the lockdown.