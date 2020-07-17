STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chavittu nadakam artists struggle to make ends meet

 For Thampy Payyapalli a chavittu nadakam artist from Gothuruth, who has been performing the artform for three decades, the past few months since lockdown have been unlike any other.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Thampy Payyapalli a chavittu nadakam artist from Gothuruth, who has been performing the artform for three decades, the past few months since lockdown have been unlike any other. ”I wonder when we will get a chance to perform again,” he says. The Yuvajana Chavittunataka Kala Samithi run by Thampy has around 60 members including artists and supporting crew. Gothuruth and surrounding areas have around 10 such performing troupes, which are now looking at a bleak future. 

With the pandemic outbreak necessitating social distancing norms, the troupes have not only lost one of their major income avenue, religious festivities, but also their sessions in schools at the beginning of the academic year. Artists were called for coaching students in the theatre form since it has been included in the curriculum of state school festivals.“From the three-hour plays staged during ‘palli perunnal’, to the 30-minute chavittu nadakam performances catering to cultural functions, the Latin Christian art form has evolved to stand the test of time,” adds Thampy.

A single play requires between 30 and 35 performers in addition to live singers, makeup artists and backstage workers. This takes up the cost of a performance to around ` 50,000. “At a time when many are financially struggling, spending on cultural programmes will take a backseat leading to a drop in demand for us even if the social distancing norms were to be relaxed,” says Shaju Peter of Sebena Rafi Folklore Centre also based in Gothuruth.

The inclusion of chavittu nadakam in school kalolsavams had given a major boost to the artform. “In addition to being an important source of income for artists who taught students, it also supported many other profession such as make-up artists and costume designers. In recent years, the troupes were also being called to perform at cultural programmes organised by the government, in addition to private functions such as weddings. The art form gained a lot of acceptance among the general public in recent years ” adds Shaju.

“Chavittu nadakam artists are people who support themselves by doing multiple jobs even during the peak season. The pandemic has disrupted all sources of revenue. Now, many have taken to intensive fish farming,” adds Shaju. The open air auditorium at Gothuruth set up as part of Muziris Heritage Project which used to see plays being staged for tourists in the evening,  now wears a deserted look. With little hope in sight, many artists are finding other ways to earn a living Sabu Gothuruth, an artist brought out a book titled ‘Chuvadi’, during the lockdown. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp