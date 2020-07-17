Waste dumping in canal: High Court flays corporation for inaction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the delay in taking steps to stop the dumping of wastes from its slaughterhouse at Kaloor into the Perandoor canal, the High Court has warned the Kochi Corporation that it will have to stop the functioning of the slaughterhouse if no action is taken on the suggestion made by the Pollution Control Board.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said court will consider the case again on July 27. The court said discharge of the waste directly into the canal cannot be allowed when it had asked the corporation to clean up the waterbody. It also directed the district administration to take immediate steps to complete the desilting of the Vivekananda thodu, subject to the orders on the petitions filed by shop owners near it.

The government pleader said the civic administration could not complete the remaining renovation work of the canal from South railway station to Mullassery canal as some of the traders had obtained court orders which allowed them to discharge waste into the waterbody. Discharging of the waste into the canal hampered the renovation works, the government pleader said.