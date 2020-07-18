Alisha PS emerges star student

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alisha P Shaji, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (Kadavanthra) secured an aggregate of 99.8% in the CBSE XII examination. She scored 499/500, which is the highest in the Commerce stream amongst all CBSE schools in the country. With a perfect score in accountancy, business studies, economics and informatics practices and a near perfect score of 99 in English, Alisha’s impressive performance is an inspiration for many.

Daughter of Shaji P K, (General Manager of a seafood export company) and F Sofi (Research Assistant at the Scheduled Caste Development Office, Ernakulam), Alisha is a resident of Vazakkala in Kakkanad. “I was expecting to score 98%, but the rank came as a real surprise to me”, she said. Even though Alisha had written three of the exams prior to the lockdown period, she worked hard to score good marks for the remaining two subjects which unfortunately got cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation.

She credits her mother for helping her with the academics. With an aggregate of 98% in the CBSE Class X Exams, her younger sister Afreena Shaji is also following Alisha’s footsteps. Aiming to pursue her higher education in Economics, Alisha is currently involved in the process of applying to various colleges. “I’m interested in doing research in Economics. ‘Indian economy’ is the area I want to specialise in,” she said.