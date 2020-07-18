STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Alisha PS emerges star student

Alisha P Shaji, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (Kadavanthra) secured an aggregate of 99.8% in the CBSE XII examination.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Alisha P Shaji

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alisha P Shaji, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (Kadavanthra) secured an aggregate of 99.8% in the CBSE XII examination. She scored 499/500, which is the highest in the Commerce stream amongst all CBSE schools in the country. With a perfect score in accountancy, business studies, economics and informatics practices and a near perfect score of 99 in English, Alisha’s impressive performance is an inspiration for many.

Daughter of Shaji P K, (General Manager of a seafood export company) and F Sofi (Research Assistant at the Scheduled Caste Development Office, Ernakulam), Alisha is a resident of Vazakkala in Kakkanad. “I was expecting to score 98%, but the rank came as a real surprise to me”, she said. Even though Alisha had written three of the exams prior to the lockdown period, she worked hard to score good marks for the remaining two subjects which unfortunately got cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. 

She credits her mother for helping her with the academics. With an aggregate of 98% in the CBSE Class X Exams, her younger sister Afreena Shaji is also following Alisha’s footsteps. Aiming to pursue her higher education in  Economics, Alisha is currently involved in the process of applying to various colleges. “I’m interested in doing research in Economics. ‘Indian economy’ is the area I want to specialise in,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp