For first time, Kochi clocks 100+ Covid-19 cases in a single day

KOCHI: The Covid-19 situation in Ernakulam is turning from bad to worse. For the first time so far, 115 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Friday, with most of them concentrated on clusters like Chellanam, Aluva and Keezhmadu.Cementing suspicions of community transmission was the fact that 76 of the 115 cases were attributed to local transmission. Sources of infection in seven of Friday’s cases are unknown.The new cases include 33 persons in Chellanam, 30 in Aluva and four in Keezhmadu clusters.

Three healthcare workers also tested positive. They are a 33-year-old doctor of a private hospital, a 23-year-old Tamil Nadu native who worked in a private hospital here and a 41-year-old Varappetty native, who is an AYUSH doctor. So far, seven healthcare workers have tested positive in the district.

“The development puts the entire healthcare system in a tight spot. This is the time we could use the entire strength of hospitals. If they continue to land in trouble one by one, every employee and hospital authority will be compromised,” said a health official. The day’s new cases also include four persons from the contact list of a Karumalloor native infected earlier as well as a 68-year-old nun who is from Angamaly.

Of the 115 patients, 31 came from other countries and states. “We are closely monitoring the clusters. No new cluster has been identified. Our entire team is working to identify unknown sources of infection and quarantining the rest,” said S Sreedevi, district surveillance officer. The district has 638 active cases.

1 MORE COVID DEATH

The death of Sr Claire SD, 73, an Edanad native staying at SD Convent at Kuzhuppilly, who died on Thursday, was confirmed as due to Covid. With this, four persons have died of Covid-19 in the district. Health officials said 17 persons, including nuns in the convent and employees of the private hospital in which she passed away, have been placed in quarantine.

