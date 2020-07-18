Kerala’s artists demand relief package from the government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fifty renowned artists from the state have demanded a special package from the government to support those artists who have been facing a financial crisis during the Covid-19 situation. The artists had voiced their opinion during a webinar conducted by Nadana Tirtha, a Delhi based dance school. The webinar stressed on how artists’ livelihood was affected due to the lack of exhibitions and discussions during the period.

CV Anand, one man commission of the advisory board of ministry of labour on whose instruction the discussions was held said that the problems suffered by artists during the Covid-19 period should be brought to the notice of the central government. Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Chairman Vysakhan, Kerala Sangeeta Academy chairperson KPAC Lalitha, Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj, Kerala Folklore Academy chairman CJ Kuttapan, lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri and Kanayi Kunhiraman were some of the 50 artists who participated in the webinar. Actress Vinduja Menon prepared the report for commission of artists. Deepa Saju (Nadana Tirtha) and A Vasudev organised the programme.