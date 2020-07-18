Six new child-friendly police stations in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six new child-friendly police stations were opened within the Rural police limits on Wednesday. These include Kunnathunadu, Angamaly, Muvattupuzha, Puthencruz, Munambam and Kuruppumpady.

Besides the bright walls which portray famous cartoon characters, the police stations also have facilities such as toy rooms to make children at ease in these stations.

The new stations aim to make children aware of their rights and duties, besides providing an environment wherein children and parents, who want to register complaints, feel welcome.According to District Police Chief (Rural) Karthik K, the police department takes crimes against children very seriously. “The increasing cases of child suicides point to the pressure children undergo in daily life. This is where child-friendly police stations gain significance.

Children who have complaints should feel comfortable interacting with the police. Such an environment helps authorities identify the issues children face and make necessary intervention,” the police chief said. At present, Kadavanthra and Ernakulam North police stations are child-friendly in the district. The initiative was taken under the Child and Police Project, which has been a huge success.

The project had caught the eye of Unicef, following which 54 police stations across the state were selected to be converted into child-friendly ones. The police personnel have also been given training in child behaviour by experts from the Social Justice Department, legal fraternity and child counsellors. Special funds have also been allotted to each station for the purpose.