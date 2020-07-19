Custodial death: Plea seeking copy of chargesheet filed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court challenging the order of Judicial First Class Magistrate Court declining the copy of chargesheet in the Varappuzha Custodial death case. Michael Varghese of Ernakulam filed the petition. He submitted that the Special Investigation Team filed the charge sheet in the custodial death of S R Sreejith of Varappuzha without proper investigation.

He wants to take up the matter before the High Court, hence he sought the copy of the chargesheet. The 29-year-old Sreejith died following alleged custodial torture on April 9, 2018. In his dying declaration, Sreejith disclosed that he was assaulted by two unidentifiable officers in civilian clothes at 8.30pm on April 6 and he was taken straight to the Varappuzha police station.