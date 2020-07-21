Ernakulam reports 2 Covid deaths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: EK Harris, a resident of Thuruthy in Fort Kochi, passed away due to Covid-19 on Monday. The 51-year-old had arrived from Kuwait on June 19 and was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on June 26. Dr A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid 19 at MCH Kalamassery, said the patient was highly diabetic and was in a critical stage in the ICU.

“All timely treatments for Covid 19 were provided, but his condition worsened,” said an MCH authority. Another patient, Lakshmi Kunjanpillai, 79, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for kidney ailment, died on Monday night. She was tested positive for Covid. She was a native of Achankavala in Thodupuzha. With this, the Covid death toll in Ernakulam has risen to seven.