Kerala’s first Polar Science Centre at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala will be getting its first Polar Science Centre on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus. It is being set up in association with the National Center for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). The centre will be coming up on the School of Marine Sciences campus of the university.

The centre will be inaugurated on Thursday via online. This collaborative centre between Cusat and National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) will facilitate research and development (R&D) in polar sciences by conducting relevant courses and taking up joint research programmes in the area.

A A Mohamed Hatha and P S Sunil will be the centre director and academic/research coordinator, respectively. Cusat is the only university in India which caters to the entire spectrum of studies in marine sciences, imparting scientific knowledge through post-graduate teaching and research in marine sciences.