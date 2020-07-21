Song of endearing hope

Gautham S By

KOCHI: Kavya Ajit is one singer who has made a name in the music industry with her versatile style. Though she has recorded songs for film industries across South India, her live performances and independent projects increased her fan base significantly. Now, Kavya has come out with ‘Naam Onnu’, her first single in Malayalam based on the floods that ravaged Kerala in 2018.The song, directed by Vishnu Udayan, is part of Kerala Diaries 2.0. Kavya reprises her character from Kerala Diaries, in which she rendered a cover version of ‘Shyamasundara’ song composed by A R Rahman.

‘Naam Onnu’ depicts the character visiting the areas which were devastated by the floods. “The song is an ode to the courage and determination shown by the state to overcome the crisis. It is a story of our great survival. The song is also a reminder to people that they stood united and overcame the floods twice, and that it’s important to stay motivated and positive always,” says Kavya.

Even though Kavya planned the song in 2018, it took almost two years to release it. “This is my first composition. A lot of songs based on the deluge were released soon after the floods but I didn’t want my song to be one among them. Our shoot got delayed further as the flood hit again in 2019. Finally, when it was set for release, the Covid-19 outbreak happened. I was apprehensive if this was the right time to release the song. However, the state has always been a role model on dealing with such situations,” adds Kavya.

The song was shot in 2019 around Idukki and has original visuals of the 2018 floods. It might be coincidence that the song has been released when the entire world is fighting a pandemic. “The song gives a positive feel to the viewers. Being a song about survival, the viewers may relate to the current situation. Kerala was the first state to fight effectively against the virus outbreak. The situation now is not that good but I am sure we will overcome this crisis too. The only thing is that people shouldn’t lose hope.”

Kavya says the viewers are in awe of the visuals and the lyrics of the song. Singer Arun Alat has written the lyrics. “It is so gratifying to hear that the song gives a pleasant and a mood lifting feel to the viewers. I had done a folk portion for ‘Shyamasundara’. This one also has elements of that background score.”

Kavya plans to release an English song on July 31, which will be an ode to her best friend. She is also working on a Malayalam rap song titled ‘Maduthu’. An avid performer, Kavya affirms that she really misses live shows. “However, I think there’s no point in complaining as everything has come to a standstill. The lockdown has been a blessing as I was able to get involved in many creative projects. I believe everyone should use this time effectively and positively.”