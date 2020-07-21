STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Song of endearing hope

Singer Kavya Ajit has come out with ‘Naam Onnu’, her first single in Malayalam based on the floods that ravaged Kerala in 2018

Published: 21st July 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

The team of ‘Naam Onnu’

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kavya Ajit is one singer who has made a name in the music industry with her versatile style. Though she has recorded songs for film industries across South India, her live performances and independent projects increased her fan base significantly. Now, Kavya has come out with ‘Naam Onnu’, her first single in Malayalam based on the floods that ravaged Kerala in 2018.The song, directed by Vishnu Udayan, is part of Kerala Diaries 2.0. Kavya reprises her character from Kerala Diaries, in which she rendered a cover version of ‘Shyamasundara’ song composed by A R Rahman.

‘Naam Onnu’ depicts the character visiting the areas which were devastated by the floods. “The song is an ode to the courage and determination shown by the state to overcome the crisis. It is a story of our great survival. The song is also a reminder to people that they stood united and overcame the floods twice, and that it’s important to stay motivated and positive always,” says Kavya.

Even though Kavya planned the song in 2018, it took almost two years to release it. “This is my first composition. A lot of songs based on the deluge were released soon after the floods but I didn’t want my song to be one among them. Our shoot got delayed further as the flood hit again in 2019. Finally, when it was set for release, the Covid-19 outbreak happened. I was apprehensive if this was the right time to release the song. However, the state has always been a role model on dealing with such situations,” adds Kavya.

The song was shot in 2019 around Idukki and has original visuals of the 2018 floods. It might be coincidence that the song has been released when the entire world is fighting a pandemic. “The song gives a positive feel to the viewers. Being a song about survival, the viewers may relate to the current situation. Kerala was the first state to fight effectively against the virus outbreak. The situation now is not that good but I am sure we will overcome this crisis too. The only thing is that people shouldn’t lose hope.”

Kavya says the viewers are in awe of the visuals and the lyrics of the song. Singer Arun Alat has written the lyrics. “It is so gratifying to hear that the song gives a pleasant and a mood lifting feel to the viewers. I had done a folk portion for ‘Shyamasundara’. This one also has elements of that background score.”

Kavya plans to release an English song on July 31, which will be an ode to her best friend. She is also working on a Malayalam rap song titled ‘Maduthu’. An avid performer, Kavya affirms that she really misses live shows. “However, I think there’s no point in complaining as everything has come to a standstill. The lockdown has been a blessing as I was able to get involved in many creative projects. I believe everyone should use this time effectively and positively.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp