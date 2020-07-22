75 of 85 fresh cases infected through local transmission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 80 more people tested positive in the district on Tuesday. They include 75 who were infected locally and five who arrived from West Asia. In a relief, the sources of infection of all the new local contact cases have been traced, said health officials.The majority of the cases of local transmission were reported from the three identified clusters in the district, Keezhmadu, Aluva and Chellanam.

Eleven new cases were reported from the Keezhmadu cluster. As many as 18 inmates of a convent from the area are also among the infected. Aluva and Chellanam clusters recorded 12 and four new cases, respectively.The emergence of new cases in the areas has forced officials to beef up the measures to contain local transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the civic bodies.

Five members of a family also tested positive at Eloor, signalling further spread in the area.Seven more health workers are among the newly-infected persons in the district. All of them are employees of a private hospital in Aluva.

They are two health workers aged 54 and 34 hailing from Vazhakkulam, a 28-year-old doctor from Koovappadi, a 39-year-old health worker from Karukutty, a 33-year-old health worker from Edathala, a 35-year-old from Muvattupuzha and a 37-year-old from Thrikkakara. With this, 31 healthcare workers have tested positive in the district so far. As many seven persons recovered on the day.

More containment zones

Divisions 1, 2, 3 & 5 of Kochi Corp

Division 2 of Eloor municipality

Ward 5 of Kalady grama panchayat

Ward 9 of Chendamangalam

grama panchayat

Ward 5 of Sreemoolanagaram grama panchayat

1.2k expats to reach today

Kochi: The Kochi airport is scheduled to receive five international flights, including one from London, carrying a total of 1,200 passengers on Wednesday.