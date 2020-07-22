CRZ violation alleged in construction of fishermen support centre at Kumbalam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Months after the demolition of Maradu apartment complexes for flouting the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, a new complaint has come up from a nearby area. The construction of the livelihood support centre for fishermen by Kumbalam panchayat on the banks of Vembanad lake is in the eye of the storm now.Expressing their dissent over the move, a few nearby residents have approached the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) pointing out that the construction is in outright violation of the CRZ and Ramsar site norms.

“Around 40 metres of the lake have been filled for the project. The banks themselves are a no-development zone as per CRZ regulations. It is affecting the normal flow of water and we fear flooding during the monsoon. We have already intimated our objections to the village officer and filed a complaint to the chief minister,” local resident Binu V K.

The Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation’s project worth `1.33 crore for Kumbalam panchayat will have two buildings of 2,500 sq ft each and other structures like a shed. The project which will also have a fish market is aimed at improving the livelihood of fishermen by bettering the infrastructure.

Activists said the civic body’s claim of having the KCMZA prior approval is a farce.

“The KCZMA has the power to give special permission for constructions in no-development zones under CRZ. But here, the panchayat has reclaimed the lake and is constructing the buildings on it. They are planning to fill more lake on the western side. Besides, the filling is an outright violation of the Wetland Protection Act. There is no credibility in their claims regarding CRZ approvals,” said activist Nipun Cheriyan.

Panchayat officials brushed away the possibility of halting the project. “The KCZMA had already issued its sanction for the project and the CRZ clearance was received back in March 2016. Many people are objecting to the project for their personal gains, but we are going forward with the project,” said Seetha Chakrapani, president, Kumbalam panchayat.When contacted, KCZMA officials clarified that a complaint regarding the CRZ violations of the project has been received and the authority will soon start an investigation.