Awarding PhDs too take the online route but not everybody is thrilled

Even as online classes have become the new norm in the education sector, it is fast emerging as a future option when it comes to PhD open defence too. 

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:01 AM

EXPRESS

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as online classes have become the new norm in the education sector, it is fast emerging as a future option when it comes to PhD open defence too. Already, universities in the state have awarded doctorates to a lot of candidates by holding PhD viva voce on the various online platforms like Google Meet, Zoom and others. However, not all are satisfied with the new norm.A difference of opinion has cropped up between the candidates and the PhD expert panel. According to Nimmi Maria Joseph, who recently appeared for PhD open defence via Google Meet, if given an option she would have outrightly chosen the traditional way over the online presentation. 

“There is nothing satisfactory about presenting your work through an online video conferencing platform. You are not able to do justice to the effort you have put in for the three or more years,” she said.“The constant worry that the network might snap right in the middle of the presentation or that the network speed may mess up answers affects the overall performance,” said Nimmi. The preparations weren’t easy too. “Since I am from Idukki, I had to ensure that network issues don’t play spoilsport,” she said. For this, Nimmi got ready by getting three laptops, network packs from multiple service providers, external web cameras and back-up generators.

However, Sooraj Nedumudy, who was awarded PhD by Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), had a different opinion. According to him, the system has its benefits. “Presenting open defence via online platforms has many benefits. Unlike in the traditional system, more number of people can join the presentation. In my case, around 120 people joined and this included people from all over the country and the world,” he said.

He adds: “Despite technical issues, positives like being able to present the open defence on the very date planned instead of having to wait for the convenience of the external examiner make it welcome,” said Sooraj. According to the dean of Science Faculty of Cochin University of Science and Technology, K Gireesh Kumar, online PhD open defence is the best way of awarding the doctorate. 

“The university has held around 10 open defences. All the presentations went on smoothly and on time. The method makes it convenient for the external examiner also, since the person doesn’t have to come to the campus to attend the open defence. I think this method should be adopted even after Covid,” he said.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology has so far conducted 10 open defences via online platforms like Zoom and Google Meet

