KSUM student innovators’ meet to be held on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the state government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, is organising a virtual event this weekend to promote innovative inventions made by youngsters since the outbreak of Covid-19. ‘Innovations Unlocked: Kerala Students Meet’, which will be held on Saturday, will provide the participants with an opportunity to showcase their tech products developed during the past four months.

The meet will be held from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and will also feature classes on innovation and entrepreneurship. The interactive sessions will further allow the participants to witness the innovations by others and attend classes led by industry experts to learn more about the ways to overcome the turbulence and uncertainty during the pandemic phase.Interested candidates can register for the event through the website https://innovationsunlocked.startupmission.in/, while any related queries can be asked at iedckerala@startupmission.in.