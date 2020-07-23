Two Kerala firms selected for Startup Istanbul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Kochi-based firms are among the four startups selected from India for the Startup Istanbul meet to be held from October 20 to 22 in the Turkish city.Celebees Technologies, a Kakkanad-based startup founded by couple Faizal M Khalid and Sunitha Faizal that provides home cooked meals, snacks and others through a collaboration of over 500 homemakers, was selected from among 160,916 startup applications from 166 countries.

The other Kochi-based startup selected is Wudi, an artificial intelligence (AI) augmented career advisory programme for students incubated by the IIM Kozhikode. Founded by Nikita Hari, a scientist at Oxford University, with her brother Arjun Hari, the startup has a free educational product ‘Edu-Wudi, which enables technology inclusion for every organisation, irrespective of their financial and technical backing.

The other two startups selected from India are DoDoo-AnythingForU from Andhra Pradesh and Pune-based Keito. Incidentally, Keito is founded by Kottayam native P S Amal. Investors who seek early and growth stage startup are gathering in Startup Istanbul to monitor the most promising startups of the region in four days.