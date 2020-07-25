STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A student’s guide to choosing the right career

Z24, an edu-tech startup by Alappuzha natives Rejo Peter and Akhilraj D, helps school students hone their skills and encourages them to aim for viable professions

Published: 25th July 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Covid-19 pandemic necessitating educational institutions to embrace the virtual world, more edu-tech platforms are being launched in the state. While most platforms focus on the school management system, Z24, an edu-tech startup by Alappuzha natives Rejo Peter and Akhilraj D, tries to develop habit tracking in the students. Schoolmates Rejo and Akhil developed Z24 after they noticed a number of flaws in the current system.

Z24 brings together school management system and online learning platform along with activities and mock tests to develop a student’s skill. According to Rejo, they are trying to upgrade the current education system with the help of technology. “Habit making is an important part. A student has to practise a skill 21 days a month for it to become part of his or her habit. In the digital age, it requires 24 days and that’s how we named our platform as Z24.” 

According to the founders, a student’s skill needs to be identified at an young age and be guided with care for it to be an apt career. “I didn’t have anyone to guide me about the courses after I completed Class X. Today, a wide range of courses are available and students shouldn’t zero in on engineering or medicine as their only options,” adds Rejo. How does Z24 help a student identify their strong point? “We give a set of 40 questionnaires to the student when they reach Class V. After an year of assessment, we will give the report to the teachers and parents. The report contains information about the student’s aptitude and the profession he or she likes to pursue. So the guiding starts from Class VI.

We will be giving basic curriculum and mock tests to prepare them for competitive exams. The field of interest may change in some students at a later point. So, assessment will be done again in Classes VIII, X and XII.”The teachers have the option to take live classes and upload recorded sessions on the platform. “Teachers also have the provision to upload notes and conduct examinations. Students can ask doubts when a class is ongoing. So it is like a two-way communication. Also, if the teacher informs them about the syllabus in advance, students can come prepared for the class. Their doubts on the lesson will be cleared during the class. Parents can monitor their wards based on the results of examinations. Thus, there’s a constant flow of communication between teachers, students and parents,” says Rejo.

Another prominent problem with the current education system is that it completely neglects the health of the students. “A student needs to be healthy and active. We are planning to provide information on some healthy practices through the platform and make then aware of the importance of keeping oneself fit. We will also be including courses related to art, music and sports by engaging verified instructors. However, all these come in the next phase. We will be incorporating Artificial Intelligence technology on the platform soon,” says Rejo. “Online classes are being taken on the platform. The official launch will take place once the Covid-19 restrictions are withdrawn,” says Rejo. He adds that Z24 will also be create ample job opportunities in the country. 

