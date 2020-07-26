STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

17 inmates of old age home, convent among 79 new patients in Ernakulam district

75 infected through local spread; With 28 fresh cases, situation at Aluva & Keezhmad clusters remains grim; 76 recoveries registered

Published: 26th July 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi social distancing norms

Two youngesters carrying their pet dog without maintaining social distancing norms. Even while Covid cases are on the rise in Kochi, people seem to be callous. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Local transmission cases continued to keep the administration on tenterhooks as 75 of 79 new Covid cases reported in the district on Saturday were attributed to local contact. Four persons had arrived from foreign countries and other states. According to health department officials, seven persons contracted the infection from unknown sources. Raising concerns further, 17 inmates of the Karunalayam care home and convent at Thrikkakkara tested positive. According to a health official, a full-time medical team has been appointed at the special hospital set up there.

“The patients here are bedridden and require palliative care. It is a high-risk area as most of them are over 60 years of age. Facilities including oxygen cylinders are now available here,” the official said. Providing some relief, no positive case was reported from the Chellanam cluster. But the situation in Keezhmad and Aluva clusters remain grim, with 28 fresh cases. Among those tested positive on the day are a 25-year-old healthcare worker. A Thiruvananthapuram native, she works at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

As many as 76 persons recovered from the illness and were discharged from hospitals. They  include 50 Ernakulam natives, nine persons from other districts and 17 persons from other states. A total of 911 patients continue to be under treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

Aluva native dies of Covid
Chellappan, 72, a native of Aluva, died on Saturday. He was brought to the Rajagiri Hospital on Friday after having collapsed in his house. The Covid tests conducted at the hospital showed he was positive. Meanwhile, the test results of his son and wife were negative. According to the hospital authorities, he did not have major health issues and was asymptomatic. He had visited a private lab at South Vazhakulam. 

However, Chellappan’s death was not included in the five deaths mentioned in the Covid bulletin released by the health department on Saturday. At the same time, the department confirmed the Covid death of 76-year-old Annie Antony, who passed away on Friday. She was an inmate of the Karunalayam care home and convent at Thrikkakkara.

Mobile medical team to start services next week
Kochi : An emergency mobile medical team will start functioning in the district from next week to increase the effectiveness of Covid-19 testing and treatment. Doctors and nurses will be present in the unit which will provide immediate treatment and help in collection of swab samples.

The decision to form the emergency mobile medical team was taken during a district-level Covid-19 review meeting, chaired by District Collector S Suhas. In addition, a new real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machine has been installed at the public health laboratory in Ernakulam. The test run of the machine will take place by next week. The machine can test around 200 samples per day. This will help in accelerating the rate of  tests within the district, said officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp