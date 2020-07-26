STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE topper student from Kochi gets a call from PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Even though he emerged the top scorer in commerce stream in the Kerala region with 493/500 marks, the young prodigy never imagined that he would get an opportunity to interact with PM Narendra Modi. 

Vinayak M Malil, a Class XII student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. (Photo | Express)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: “How’s the Josh!” asked the Prime Minister. 

“High, Sir,” replied Vinayak M Malil, a Class XII student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Neriamangalam immediately. 

Controlling his excitement, Vinayak told TNIE that the call was totally unexpected. "When the results were announced two days ago, we received a call from a higher official saying that an important person will call me soon to congratulate for my results. I got to know that the Prime Minister will be the caller only before connecting the final call. I'm truly happy and even lost for words due to excitement," said the native of Thodupuzha in Idukki's district.

Would you like to visit Delhi? asked Prime Minister during the interaction, for which Vinayak replied, "I have applied to Delhi University for higher studies."

Upon the request of PM, Vinayak told his fellow students that 'hard work and time utilization' are the key to success in board exams. Modi also asked about his hobbies and queried about the use of social media.

"I often play badminton and already getting training from my school. We get opportunities to participate outside also. But we are not allowed to used electronic devices or gadgets inside school premises," he replied.

Manoj Malil, father of Vinayak attribute his son's success to the unending support from the teaching staff. "He was enrolled in the school in Class VI and ever since he has been closely guided by his teachers. Other than the vacation period at home, he has always been at the school. Though we visit him often, it is the support of people like principal Stella madam which pushed him to achieve success," he said.

Vinayak scored centrum in three subjects namely Accountancy, Business Studies and Information Practices while becoming the national-level topper of CBSE among SC/STs.

