Tik-Tok artist held for rape

KOCHI: The Kalamassery police have arrested a 29-year-old Tik-Tok artist for allegedly sexually abusing a woman after promising to marry her. Officers said Shanavas hailing from Karunagapally was a Tik-Tok artist who was involved in multiple relationships. The woman has complained that she was sexually abused by the accused at various hotels situated in the Kalamassery area. The accused was charged under Section 376 of the IPC for rape. He was produced before a magistrate.
