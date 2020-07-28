STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Are you among the missing millions?

Viral hepatitis is a major global public health problem affecting 400 million people worldwide.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Maya Peethambaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Viral hepatitis is a major global public health problem affecting 400 million people worldwide. World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to create awareness among the public on the disease. This global observance falls on the birthday of Noble laureate, Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the virus in 1967 and developed the first hepatitis B vaccine.Hepatitis is a general term referring to inflammation of the liver. Viral hepatitis can be caused by five different viruses, hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.  Hepatitis A and E are transmitted through contaminated water and food. Typical symptoms of acute hepatitis include prodrome of fatigue, anorexia, nausea or vomiting followed by jaundice which lasts for two to four weeks. 

Hepatitis B and C are transmitted on exposure to infected blood or body fluids by needle. Other modes of transmission also include perinatally from infected mother to infant and through sexual contact. Symptoms of acute viral hepatitis B include jaundice, malaise, loss of appetite and joint pain. As for hepatitis C, acute hepatitis is rare and most often the patient is unaware that he is infected.

In chronic infection with hepatitis B or C virus, the virus may remain ‘dormant’ causing no damage to the liver which we call as the ‘immune tolerant phase.’  However, at some point the virus starts attacking the liver silently which results in inflammation of the liver. The patient is often is diagnosed only when the he or she presents with complications like gastrointestinal bleeding or even liver cancer.

Looking at the global perspective, 290 million people live with chronic hepatitis B and up to 150 million people have chronic hepatitis C. Nearly 1.4 million people die every year due to chronic hepatitis. India has over 40 million hepatitis B infected patients, second only to China and constitutes around 15 per cent of the global hepatitis B pool.  

The alarming fact is that more than 80 per cent of them are totally unaware that they are infected. World Hepatitis Day is commemorated every year under the auspices of WHO and World Hepatitis Alliance This year’s theme is to find “missing millions” – to find the undiagnosed and linking them to care.  This would require a massive up scaling of screening awareness among the public. So let this World Hepatitis Day be a great opportunity for us to know your hepatitis status and to spread the word about treatment.Dr Maya Peethambaran is a consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp