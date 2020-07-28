Covid patients seek wholesome food

Shainu Mohan By

KOCHI: Fund crunch and unavailability of fresh produce have meant that local bodies are unable to provide nutritious food to patients at CFLTCs. According to Kudumbashree authorities, the minimum expense per person should be fixed at E180

The growing demand for nutritious and protein-rich food for patients at Covid care centres, especially at the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), is proving to be a huge challenge for local bodies. According to psychiatrists, the lack of wholesome food is adding to the woes of the patients already struggling with the stress and anxiety caused by the disease. It is learnt that the majority of the feedback collected by counsellors from Covid-19 patients as part of the psychosocial support programme rolled out by the State Mental Health Programme is related to poor-quality food being served to them.

Unavailability of fresh produce and other raw materials because of the lockdown and financial constraints faced by local bodies are the reasons why the authorities are unable to ensure quality food for the patients. The state government has allotted Rs 60 per person per day from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the food expense. The chief minister has also directed local bodies to utilise the plan fund allocated to each panchayat to improve the quality of food at facilities under their jurisdiction. As many as 118 CFLTCs with a total number of 5,824 Covid-19 patients and 57 suspected patients are currently housed in the state as of Monday.

With complaints mounting, the authorities have decided to include kitchen facility and waste management in the basic criteria for setting up CFLTCs by the local bodies. A senior official said that a standard menu would be fixed to resolve the issue. As per the current norms, the local bodies decide on the food expense per person. However, because of the fund crunch, many local bodies are unable to spend more money to meet the food expense of the patients.

How much is enough?

It is learnt that some local bodies have restricted the per patient expense to Rs 150 which is inadequate to ensure quality and nutritious food. According to officials, a minimum allocation of Rs 220 a day is necessary to supply three proper meals and snacks or tea.

“We are accommodating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients at CFLTCs. As per the government’s policy, local self-government bodies have been directed to provide homely atmosphere to the patients. Proper food and rest are crucial. Following a standard menu should be given more priority,” said an official.

A survey conducted by health authorities at CLFTCs showed that 50 per cent of the centres have engaged private caterers to provide food while Kudumbashree is supplying food to 30 per cent of the centres. “We will be sorting out this issue in a week. We have already given instructions to all local bodies to make non-vegetarian dishes part of the menu at least two or three days a week. Unfortunately, our plan to roll out a unified menu is not feasible due to unavailability of raw materials but many local bodies have agreed to improve the quality of food,” said the official.

Executive director of Kudumbashree Mission S Hari Kishore said the authorities should allot a minimum of Rs 180 per patient. “A minimum rate has to be fixed. Local bodies can take a collective call and rope in Kudumbashree. Some are, in fact, allotting more funds for food,” said Hari. Further, complaints of unsafe and unhygienic food at some CFLTCs have come to light. Recently, an incident of food poisoning was reported at a centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We changed the unit serving food following the complaint. This is a crisis and we are doing the best we can. Feedback from patients will only help us improve our services,” said an official of the district Kudumbashree Mission. According to officials, local bodies registering a highernumber of patients are unable to allot sufficient funds for food expenses. “We are waiting for funds from the National Health Mission. Henceforth, more money will be earmarked towards food,” said an official.

Survey findings

