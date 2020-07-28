STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid patients seek wholesome food

Fund crunch and unavailability of fresh produce have meant that local bodies are unable to provide nutritious food to patients at CFLTCs.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fund crunch and unavailability of fresh produce have meant that local bodies are unable to provide nutritious food to patients at CFLTCs. According to Kudumbashree authorities, the minimum expense per person should be fixed at E180

The growing demand for nutritious and protein-rich food for patients at Covid care centres, especially at the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), is proving to be a huge challenge for local bodies. According to psychiatrists, the lack of wholesome food is adding to the woes of the patients already struggling with the stress and anxiety caused by the disease. It is learnt that the majority of the feedback collected by counsellors from Covid-19 patients as part of the psychosocial support programme rolled out by the State Mental Health Programme is related to poor-quality food being served to them. 

Unavailability of fresh produce and other raw materials because of the lockdown and financial constraints faced by local bodies are the reasons why the authorities are unable to ensure quality food for the patients. The state government has allotted Rs 60 per person per day from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the food expense. The chief minister has also directed local bodies to utilise the plan fund allocated to each panchayat to improve the quality of food at facilities under their jurisdiction. As many as 118 CFLTCs with a total number of 5,824 Covid-19 patients and 57 suspected patients are currently housed in the state as of Monday.

With complaints mounting, the authorities have decided to include kitchen facility and waste management in the basic criteria for setting up CFLTCs by the local bodies. A senior official said that a standard menu would be fixed to resolve the issue. As per the current norms, the local bodies decide on the food expense per person. However, because of the fund crunch, many local bodies are unable to spend more money to meet the food expense of the patients.

How much is enough? 
It is learnt that some local bodies have restricted the per patient expense to Rs 150 which is inadequate to ensure quality and nutritious food. According to officials, a minimum allocation of Rs 220 a day is necessary to supply three proper meals and snacks or tea. 

“We are accommodating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients at CFLTCs. As per the government’s policy, local self-government bodies have been directed to provide homely atmosphere to the patients. Proper food and rest are crucial. Following a standard menu should be given more priority,” said an official. 

A survey conducted by health authorities at CLFTCs showed that 50 per cent of the centres have engaged private caterers to provide food while Kudumbashree is supplying food to 30 per cent of the centres. “We will be sorting out this issue in a week. We have already given instructions to all local bodies to make non-vegetarian dishes part of the menu at least two or three days a week. Unfortunately, our plan to roll out a unified menu is not feasible due to unavailability of raw materials but many local bodies have agreed to improve the quality of food,” said the official. 

Executive director of Kudumbashree Mission S Hari Kishore said the authorities should allot a minimum of Rs 180 per patient. “A minimum rate has to be fixed. Local bodies can take a collective call and rope in Kudumbashree. Some are, in fact, allotting more funds for food,” said Hari. Further, complaints of unsafe and unhygienic food at some CFLTCs have come to light. Recently, an incident of food poisoning was reported at a centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We changed the unit serving food following the complaint. This is a crisis and we are doing the best we can. Feedback from patients will only help us improve our services,” said an official of the district Kudumbashree Mission. According to officials, local bodies registering a highernumber of patients are unable to allot sufficient funds for food expenses. “We are waiting for funds from the National Health Mission. Henceforth, more money will be earmarked towards food,” said an official.

Survey findings 
A survey conducted by health authorities at CLFTCs showed that 50 per cent of the centres have engaged private caterers 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp