Kannur man appointed on board of directors of Ariel Foundation International

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kamal Muhammed has been appointed on the new Board of Directors of Ariel Foundation International (AFI). The appointment was announced by AFI chairman Joseph Huggins. Kamal, a Kannur native, has been given charge of operations spread across seven South Asian nations. He has established a name for himself in the fields of Human Rights and charitable work.Kamal has experience of over 30 years, working in finance in India, the Middle East, and in African nations. He is currently the international business associate of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Research Institute.

Founder-President of the foundation, Ariel King, said that the vast experience gained by Kamal Mohamad in international marketing and training would aid in expanding the foundation’s work in the South Asian region.Kamal, who started out at the age of 21 as a sales trainee, has his entire career in nations in the Gulf and the Middle East. His brainchild, ‘Only Merit’, started as part of Ethiopian Airlines’ medical travel promotion drive in 2018, had garnered widespread appreciation.

In 2002, AFI started its operations in the USA and Switzerland. The foundation promotes partnerships, peace, and prosperity through entrepreneurship via education, leadership, and support of children, youth, and their communities worldwide.