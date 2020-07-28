STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stuck in containment zones, FMCG distributors feel the heat 

The distribution of perishable goods to over 400 retail shops has been hit 

Published: 28th July 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

A FMCG truck parked in front of the containment zone

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Since its outbreak, the Covid-19 pandemic had been posing a serious problem for the merchants of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. But, they were dealt another crushing blow when the places, where the godowns and offices were located, became a containment zone. With nearly all the major Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) distributors in the district located at Fort Kochi and Mattanchery, over 400 retail shops might face a scarcity of essential items like milk products, food grains and other packaged products. 

“These are perishable items. The district administration should understand the heavy loss we will have to suffer,” said Junaid Sulaiman, a distributor. According to him, with divisions 1 to 9 of Kochi Corporation declared containment zones, the distributors are not able to take out the consignments.“It is not like the company will take up another distributor to ensure that the products find their way to the shelves of the shops and supermarkets. Each distributor is assigned a particular route and area of distribution. So, if that particular distributor is unable to go out, then the shop shelves will go empty,” said Junaid.

There are around 40 distributors in Mattancherry and Fort Kochi.According to N A Hashim, another distributor, the entire distribution process is a complex thing. “You don’t send a truck to the retail shops just like that. If there are six shops on your list, only four might need the product. It might be that the others might have the goods in stock. So, a day before the distribution, we have to make rounds noting down the requirements. However, all that has come to a stop. Though the movement of essential items shouldn’t be hindered, this is what is happening here,” said Hashim.

Since these packaged products come with an expiry date, the distributor will suffer huge losses if the goods remain in the godown. “We are already facing a huge financial loss due to the fall in business. Many of us will not be able to handle further loss,” he added. 

According to him, the traders have written to the District Collector and the police chief regarding their problems. “We have told them that we are ready to conduct distribution in complete adherence to the Covid SOP or as per their instruction. Our only request is to be allowed to carry on with the distribution process. It is in their interest too. If the distribution chain fails, then they will have another problem to tackle,” said Hashim, who has been in this line of business for the past 60 years.“We have seen the highs and are now seeing the lows. Earlier, goods used to be sent all over the state from Mattanchery and Fort Kochi. But, now it is just confined to the district,” he said. The traders said if their request is not granted, they will be moving a writ petition.

Comments

