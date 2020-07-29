STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam district records 70 new cases, 83 recoveries

Ernakulam on Tuesday reported 83 recoveries and 70 new cases.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

temmperature checking Broadway market

Volunteers check the body temperature of customers entering Ernakulam's Broadway market. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Tuesday reported 83 recoveries and 70 new cases. Among the fresh cases, 64 persons were infected through local contact while three each arrived from abroad and other states.Along with multiple cases from Covid clusters, two health workers also contracted the virus through local contact on the day. The source of infection of four patients hailing from Elamkunnapuzha, Vazhakkulam, Kochi city and Fort Kochi is yet to be traced. Besides, new cases arising in urban areas like Vyttila and Palarivattom is worrying the health department.

Despite the rising numbers, officials are upbeat about tracing the contacts of fresh cases. “The district surveillance team has completed the contact tracing of almost 95 per cent of new cases. Given the rise in infection through contact, we are ensuring the quarantine of everyone who came in close contact with the patients. There are four new cases with unknown sources of infection,” said an official.The spike in fresh cases after a brief spell of control has compelled the authorities to tighten safety measures in Covid clusters.

“Considering the transmission rate in several clusters, we have decided to impose more restrictions at Fort Kochi, Kalamassery, Edappally and Cheranalloor. Over 1 lakh samples have been tested in the district in addition to antibody testing,” the official said. A review meeting chaired by District Collector S Suhas has decided to set up a Covid care centre in Fort Kochi immediately for those who lack basic facilities for home quarantine.

5 patients CRITICAL AT MCH
Though the district did not report any death on Tuesday, the condition of five patients at the Ernakulam MCH remains critical. An 80-year-old woman from Paravur, who was admitted on Sunday, is battling pneumonia while a 69-year-old from Kuttamassery remains critical with high blood pressure. A 64-year-old Aluva native, who was under treatment at the Kolenchery MCH was shifted to the Ernakulam MCH on July 16. A 53-year-old Kunnukara native and a 42-year-old Elanji nativewith severe spinal cord, are also in critical condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp