Ernakulam district records 70 new cases, 83 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Tuesday reported 83 recoveries and 70 new cases. Among the fresh cases, 64 persons were infected through local contact while three each arrived from abroad and other states.Along with multiple cases from Covid clusters, two health workers also contracted the virus through local contact on the day. The source of infection of four patients hailing from Elamkunnapuzha, Vazhakkulam, Kochi city and Fort Kochi is yet to be traced. Besides, new cases arising in urban areas like Vyttila and Palarivattom is worrying the health department.

Despite the rising numbers, officials are upbeat about tracing the contacts of fresh cases. “The district surveillance team has completed the contact tracing of almost 95 per cent of new cases. Given the rise in infection through contact, we are ensuring the quarantine of everyone who came in close contact with the patients. There are four new cases with unknown sources of infection,” said an official.The spike in fresh cases after a brief spell of control has compelled the authorities to tighten safety measures in Covid clusters.

“Considering the transmission rate in several clusters, we have decided to impose more restrictions at Fort Kochi, Kalamassery, Edappally and Cheranalloor. Over 1 lakh samples have been tested in the district in addition to antibody testing,” the official said. A review meeting chaired by District Collector S Suhas has decided to set up a Covid care centre in Fort Kochi immediately for those who lack basic facilities for home quarantine.

5 patients CRITICAL AT MCH

Though the district did not report any death on Tuesday, the condition of five patients at the Ernakulam MCH remains critical. An 80-year-old woman from Paravur, who was admitted on Sunday, is battling pneumonia while a 69-year-old from Kuttamassery remains critical with high blood pressure. A 64-year-old Aluva native, who was under treatment at the Kolenchery MCH was shifted to the Ernakulam MCH on July 16. A 53-year-old Kunnukara native and a 42-year-old Elanji nativewith severe spinal cord, are also in critical condition.